Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Telangana Hosts Milli Program on Morality and Ethics

Hyderabad: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Telangana organized a Milli program at the Madina Education Center, inviting community leaders to participate. This event was part of a nationwide campaign titled “Morality is Freedom,” aimed at raising awareness about the declining moral values that are harming society.

The program was presided over by Shaista Rafat, National Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, who emphasized the importance of adhering to moral principles. She stated, “By upholding our integrity, we also contribute to the greater good of our society.”

Dr. Rafat Seema, Director of Jamia Makarimul Aqlaq, stressed that such campaigns should target all sections of society and that efforts must continue to address these issues. Maria Tabassum, Director of Madina Education Society, highlighted the importance of fostering friendly relationships with children to guide them in their moral development.

Tarjumaan-e-Ahle Hadith Azeema Sahiba remarked that materialism has led society towards selfishness and moral degradation. Dr. Asra Mohsina, the campaign convenor, noted that moral values serve as the foundation of our actions, guiding us in making just and right decisions.

The program was attended by various dignitaries, including Mufeeq Hafeez from Jamaatul Ahle Hadith, Yasmeen Sultana, Executive Member of Tanzeem Bint-e-Haram, and Fauzia Begum, Assistant Professor at St. Joseph Degree College, among others. Khatija Mahveen, State Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Telangana, was also present.

The event underscored the collective responsibility of the community to uphold and promote moral values for a healthier society.