Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: 50.65% Voter Turnout Recorded by 3 PM

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is witnessing an enthusiastic and peaceful voter turnout for 24 constituencies. According to official data, by 3 PM, the overall voter turnout stood at 50.65%.

Mohammed Yousuf
Among the constituencies, Inderwal recorded the highest turnout with 72.20%, while Tral registered the lowest at 32.87%. The elections mark the first Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in over a decade, with polling for 24 constituencies starting on Wednesday morning.

More than 2.3 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase, with 219 candidates contesting. Authorities have implemented extensive security and other arrangements to ensure a peaceful and smooth polling process.

