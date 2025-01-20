Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Department Cracks Down on Machine-Made Products Sold as Handmade

Jammu and Kashmir: The J&K Handicrafts and Handloom Department has issued a stern warning to showroom owners in the region, urging them to stop selling machine-made items as authentic handmade crafts. The department emphasized that strict action will be taken under the Tourist Trade and Quality Control Acts against those found violating the regulations.

Action Against Sale of Fake Handmade Kashmir Carpets

A department spokesperson revealed that multiple complaints have been received about the sale of machine-made Turkish carpets being marketed as genuine Kashmir hand-knotted carpets. These fraudulent practices have tarnished the reputation of Kashmir’s rich handicraft heritage, particularly in the tourism sector.

In response, the Handicrafts and Handloom Department has initiated a crackdown, with inspections underway at various showrooms. Unlabelled machine-made products have been confiscated as part of this enforcement effort.

Increased Inspections to Curb Sale of Counterfeit Products

The Quality Control wing’s Central Inspection Squad has been directed to intensify inspections, focusing on popular tourist destinations like Srinagar City Centre, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and other key locations. The goal is to identify and seize counterfeit products being sold as authentic Kashmir handicrafts.

Promoting Authentic Kashmir Handicrafts

To support the sale of genuine handmade products, the Handicrafts and Handloom Department is encouraging stakeholders to approach the department for Geographical Indication (GI) tagging, testing, and certification of their products at the Central Design and Innovation (CDI) and Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT). These efforts are aimed at enhancing customer trust and safeguarding Kashmir’s valuable handicraft heritage.

The department also announced plans to enhance the testing and certification capacity at the Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre at CDI to ensure the highest standards for Kashmir’s iconic handicrafts.

National Campaigns to Promote Handmade Kashmir Products

In addition, various Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns are running at local and national levels to educate consumers about the importance of buying authentic, labeled handmade products. The department urges buyers to insist on purchasing genuine handmade Kashmir art to protect the legacy of the region’s craftsmanship.

By cracking down on counterfeit goods and promoting authentic craftsmanship, the Handicrafts and Handloom Department aims to preserve the integrity of Kashmir’s heritage and boost the sale of high-quality handmade products.