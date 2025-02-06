Janhvi Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message to Khushi Kapoor Ahead of Her Debut in “Loveyapa”

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared her pride and affection for her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, as the latter gears up for her big-screen debut in Loveyapa.

In an emotional social media post, Janhvi expressed admiration for Khushi’s dedication to her craft and the hard work she’s put into her debut role. The Dhadak actress even humorously requested Khushi to wear a t-shirt featuring her face, similar to how Janhvi wore one in the past.

On Thursday, Janhvi posted a series of photos on Instagram showing the sisters sharing a warm hug and posing together. Janhvi wore a black crop top with “Loveyapa” written on it, along with a childhood picture of the two of them.

In the caption, Janhvi wrote, “My Khushu is bringing romcoms! So proud of you, Khushu, for keeping your head down, working hard, and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength, and kindness. #Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow.

The cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy, and a little bit of [emotion]… but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my Khushu cry!!!!!!! PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases.”

Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film: “Loveyapa”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa marks the debut of both Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The film, which also features Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, will be released in theaters on February 7.

A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai yesterday, attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and legendary actors Rekha and Dharmendra. Interestingly, SRK and Salman arrived separately and posed for photos at different times during the screening.