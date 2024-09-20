Telangana

Jani Master Transferred to Chanchalguda Jail by Narsing Police

Jani Master has been transferred to Chanchalguda Jail by the Narsing police. The move comes amidst ongoing investigations related to his case.

Narsing: Jani Master has been transferred to Chanchalguda Jail by the Narsing police. The move comes amidst ongoing investigations related to his case.

Details regarding the reasons for the transfer and the specific charges against him have not been disclosed yet.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the situation develops. The transfer has drawn attention, and local residents are keenly following the developments surrounding Jani Master’s legal circumstances.

