Jani Master’s National Award Suspended Amid POCSO Charges

Hyderabad: Renowned South Indian choreographer Jani Master has found himself at the center of controversy following his arrest on charges of sexual assault. Jani was set to receive the prestigious National Award for Best Choreography for his work in the 2022 film Thiruchitrambalam.

However, the National Film Awards Cell, operating under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has announced the suspension of his award pending further investigation.

In an official statement, the National Film Awards Cell emphasized the seriousness of the allegations against Jani, noting that the case is currently sub judice. “The Competent Authority has taken the decision to suspend the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the Year 2022 for Shri Shaik Jani Basha until the dispensation of the case,” the statement read.

Despite being granted interim bail by the Rangareddy District Court, Jani’s future participation in the upcoming National Book Awards celebration in New Delhi on October 8 remains uncertain. The ongoing investigation into the allegations has cast a shadow over his professional achievements, prompting the authorities to reassess the honor awarded to him.

As the situation develops, the film industry and fans alike await further updates regarding Jani Master’s legal standing and the implications for his career.