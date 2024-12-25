“Jashn-E-Mohd Rafi” Celebrates the Timeless Legacy of Legendary Playback Singer Mohammed Rafi

A grand celebration, “Jashn-E-Mohd Rafi – Ek Shaam Rafi Ke Naam”, marked the 100th birth anniversary of legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi on Tuesday, 24th December 2024, at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Hyderabad.

Organized by the Deccan Cultural Organisation in collaboration with the Department of Language & Culture, Government of Telangana, the event was a magnificent tribute to the maestro’s timeless melodies.

The evening featured enthralling performances by renowned singers Amjad Khan, Antara (Calcutta), Anjali Srivastav, Salman, Ramana (playback singer), and Tahseen, who brought alive Mohammed Rafi’s classics with their soulful renditions. Popular songs like “Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho,” “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar,” “Baharo Phool Barsao,” “Khush Rahe Tu Sadaa,” “Kya Hua Tera Wada,” and “Dard-e-Dil” captivated the audience, evoking nostalgia for the golden era of Hindi cinema.

The event was graced by Iftekhar Shareef, the First Overseas Citizen of India, as the chief guest. He expressed his admiration for Mohammed Rafi’s extraordinary contributions to Indian music and honored the participating artists. Other dignitaries included Mamadi Hari Krishna, Director of the Department of Language & Culture, Dr. Shujath Ali IIS (Retd.), and event convenor Sarwat Ali.

The program, eloquently anchored by K.B. Jani, left the packed audience spellbound, celebrating the unparalleled legacy of Mohammed Rafi. This unforgettable evening was a fitting homage to a legend who continues to inspire generations.