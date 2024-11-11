Jasprit Bumrah to Lead India if Rohit Sharma Misses Perth Test, Confirms Gautam Gambhir

Mumbai: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that if Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the opening Test against Australia in Perth, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian cricket team in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Rohit’s availability remains uncertain due to personal reasons, but Bumrah, as vice-captain, is the preferred choice to step up if needed.

Rohit Sharma’s Uncertainty for First Test in Perth

Gambhir expressed hope for Rohit’s availability but noted a decision will be made closer to the series opener, which is set for November 22 in Perth. He stated, “At the moment, there’s no confirmation. Hopefully, he will be available. We will make a decision closer to the first Test if Rohit is not available. We’ll aim to field the best possible XI.”

Jasprit Bumrah to Captain in Rohit’s Absence

Bumrah, a pivotal pace bowler for India, previously captained the team during the rescheduled fifth Test against England in 2022 at Edgbaston when Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to Covid-19. Gambhir confirmed that, as vice-captain, Bumrah is prepared to lead the side, saying, “If Rohit Sharma is not available, Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the team.”



Gambhir Backs KL Rahul’s Versatility

Gambhir also voiced his support for KL Rahul, highlighting his adaptability in the batting order. “KL Rahul has the unique ability to open the innings or bat down at number six, as well as keep wickets in one-day formats. If required, he can perform well in any position for us, especially if Rohit is not available for the first Test,” Gambhir added.

Indian Squad Departures for Australia

An initial group from the Indian squad, including bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, all-rounder Washington Sundar, middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, and opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, departed for Australia on Sunday night from Mumbai.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Schedule and World Test Championship Stakes

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins with the first Test in Perth on November 22, followed by matches in Adelaide (December 6), Brisbane (December 14), Melbourne (Boxing Day, December 26), and the fifth Test starting January 3, 2025, in Sydney. This series marks the first time India and Australia will play a five-match Test series, crucial for India’s World Test Championship (WTC) qualification hopes.

India currently stands at a 58.33% points percentage in the WTC standings, trailing Australia. With qualification for the WTC Final on the line, India must secure at least four wins out of five Tests to keep their chances strong.