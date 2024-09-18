Jayabheri Capital Apartments Residents Block Roads in Protest Against Construction Firm

Guntur: Residents of Jayabheri Capital Apartments have staged a protest in Tadepalli Mandal, Kunchanapalli, blocking roads with their vehicles to voice their grievances against the Jayabheri Construction Company. The demonstrators, who have purchased flats from the company, accuse Jayabheri of fraud and failing to deliver promised amenities.

According to the residents, they were assured of all necessary facilities by Jayabheri Construction Company before purchasing their properties. However, they claim that the company has not fulfilled these commitments. Issues reported by the residents include non-functional parking lights, lack of CCTV cameras, and the absence of fire safety measures.

The protesters have highlighted numerous problems within the apartments and faults in the construction. Despite filing complaints through emails and other channels over the past six months, Jayabheri Construction has reportedly not responded to their concerns.

The residents have expressed their frustration over the company’s lack of action and are demanding immediate resolution to the issues. The protest underscores the growing dissatisfaction with the construction company’s handling of its projects and customer service.