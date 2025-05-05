Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition Launched in India: Only 30 Units Available

Jeep India has launched the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition, a limited-run SUV that pays homage to the iconic Willys MB from 1941. With just 30 units available across India, this exclusive variant combines military-inspired design with modern tech and rugged capability.

Exclusive “1941 Green” Paint and Heritage-Inspired Design

The most striking highlight of the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Edition is the new “1941 Green” colour, a shade not available on the regular Wrangler Rubicon. Complementing this exclusive paint is a bold ‘1941’ hood decal, evoking Jeep’s rich military heritage. This color and design package gives the SUV an authentic throwback look, making it a true collector’s item for Jeep enthusiasts.

What’s New in the Willys ‘41 Edition?

While the powertrain remains unchanged and continues to feature the proven Rubicon hardware, Jeep has added several practical and stylistic upgrades:

Powered side steps

All-weather floor mats

Front and rear dash cameras

Heavy-duty grab handles

For those seeking even more adventure-ready features, an optional accessory kit is available. It includes a Sunrider soft top roof, roof carrier, and side ladder, all tailored specifically for the ‘41 Special Edition.

Interior: Familiar Yet Functional

Inside the cabin, the Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 retains the rugged yet premium feel of the standard Rubicon. With touchscreen infotainment, durable switchgear, and Jeep’s signature utilitarian design, the cabin emphasizes functionality without compromising comfort.

Price and Availability in India

The Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition is priced at a premium of ₹1.51 lakh over the standard Wrangler Rubicon. The optional adventure accessory kit adds another ₹4.56 lakh, pushing the total for those who want the full experience. Exclusivity, as Jeep says, doesn’t come cheap.

Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 vs Rivals

While the Land Rover Defender remains a top-tier rival in the off-road SUV segment, the Willys ‘41 banks on its unmatched heritage and limited availability to attract buyers. For those who value history and character over brute luxury, this Jeep might just be the perfect fit.

Final Verdict: Nostalgia Meets Off-Road Power

There’s a distinct charm to the Willys ‘41 Edition. It’s not about loud horsepower numbers or touchscreen gimmicks—it’s about legacy, grit, and timeless design. Whether crawling over rocks or parked at a city café, the Willys ‘41 turns heads not by shouting, but by saluting its roots.