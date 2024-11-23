Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Vote Counting Begins for 81 Constituencies

Ranchi: The much-anticipated counting of votes for Jharkhand’s 81 assembly constituencies began today at 8 AM across 24 designated counting centres, according to Election Commission officials. This election, held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, will determine the fate of several political heavyweights, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi.

Phased Elections and Historic Voter Turnout

The elections were conducted in two distinct phases:

Phase 1 (November 13): Voting was held for 43 constituencies.

(November 13): Voting was held for 43 constituencies. Phase 2 (November 20): The remaining 38 seats went to the polls.

This year witnessed a historic voter turnout of 67.74%, the highest since the state’s formation on November 15, 2000. Such a turnout reflects the growing participation and enthusiasm among the electorate.

Counting Details and Timeline

The counting of postal ballots commenced at 8 AM , followed by votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8:30 AM .

commenced at , followed by votes from at . Initial trends are expected by 9:30 AM, while the final results are likely to be declared by 4 PM, said Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, the counting process is supervised by observers and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) at each table.

Constituencies with Minimum and Maximum Rounds of Counting

The Torpa assembly segment will have the fewest rounds of counting, with just 13 rounds .

will have the fewest rounds of counting, with just . On the other hand, the Chatra constituency will undergo the maximum number of rounds, totaling 24 rounds.

Security Measures and Restrictions

Strict security arrangements have been implemented at all counting centres:

Only the Returning Officer and District Election Officer are allowed to carry mobile phones inside the premises.

and are allowed to carry mobile phones inside the premises. Observers have been appointed for each assembly segment to oversee the process and ensure fairness.

Key Contenders and Constituencies to Watch

A total of 1,211 candidates are vying for the 81 assembly seats, including several prominent leaders:

Chief Minister Hemant Soren – Contesting from Barhait. Kalpana Soren (CM’s wife) – Representing the Gandey constituency. Babulal Marandi (Former CM and BJP state president) – Battling from Dhanwar. Champai Soren (Former CM) – Contesting from Seraikela.

Why This Election Matters

The 2024 assembly elections are seen as a litmus test for the current Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his government. The results will shape the political trajectory of Jharkhand, influencing developmental policies, governance, and political alignments in the state.

Stay tuned for live updates and analysis as trends emerge throughout the day!