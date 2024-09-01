J&K Assembly polls: Security agencies stresses on strengthening synergy

Jammu: The security agencies have stressed on strengthening the synergy among them to foil all nefarious designs of anti-national elements ahead of three-phase Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1 and the counting has been rescheduled to October 8.

During a joint Intelligence and Security Conference chaired by Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat, GOC, 9 Corps with Major General Vikram Sharma, GOC Gurj Division, which was also attended by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Pathankot-Amritsar Range Sukhjinder Singh, SSP Kathua Deepika, SSP Pathankot, the top brass deliberated upon enhancing security and foster inter-agency cooperation in view of forthcoming Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Corps Commander stressed upon strengthening the better coordination between army, Police and other security agencies and ensured that the terrorist who entered our motherland from any route will be eliminated very soon,” said an official here on Sunday.