J&K Counterintelligence raids Central Jail in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Counterintelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) CID said on Wednesday that it raided the Central Jail in Srinagar city as part of its operation against anti-national elements.

Official sources said that the CIK started an extensive search operation at the Central Jail in Srinagar on Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected links of some inmates with anti-national elements.

“The operation was aimed at uncovering vital evidence, curb illicit activities and prevent the misuse of communication devices such as mobile phones within the high security prison.

“The CIK assisted by jail authorities searched multiple barracks and initial reports indicate that the recovery of several mobile phones used for unauthorised communications, was made.

“The jail authorities collaborated closely with the CIK to ensure a thorough investigation. The raid was part of the CIK’s recent searches at ten locations in Kashmir resulting in the detention of seven suspects”, sources said.

Security forces and the Intelligence agencies have ramped up their operations against terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the terror ecosystem in J&K.

This follows strict orders from Lieutenant-Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, who directed an all-out coordinated strategy to wipe out terror and terrorists from the Union Territory.

The orders from the LG came immediately after terrorists carried out some dastardly attacks against the Army, security forces, police and civilians in J&K.

On October 20, terrorists fired indiscriminately inside the workers’ camp in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district. Seven people including six non-local workers and a local doctor were killed in the Gagangir attack.

Security forces on Tuesday killed a wanted LeT commander, Junaid Ahmad Bhat in Dachigam area of Srinagar district. Bhat was one of the two terrorists who killed civilians in the Gagangir attack, police said.