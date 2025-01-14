Jammu & Kashmir

J&K: Six Soldiers Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in Rajouri

Six soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of J&K’s Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials reported.

Fouzia Farhana14 January 2025 - 16:08
J&K: Six Soldiers Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in Rajouri
J&K: Six Soldiers Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in Rajouri

Jammu: Six soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of J&K’s Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials reported.

Incident Details and Injuries

The explosion occurred around 10:45 a.m. when a soldier on patrol accidentally stepped on a landmine. The blast resulted in injuries to six soldiers. “All the injured army soldiers have been shifted to a hospital, and attending doctors have described their condition as stable,” an official stated.

BLAST2 J&K: Six Soldiers Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in Rajouri

Landmines and Security Near the LoC

The areas near the LoC on the Indian side are typically secured with landmines to prevent infiltration and terrorist activities. However, some landmines may drift from their original location due to rain or other environmental factors, leading to incidents like today’s explosion. “Tragedies like today are caused by these landmines called drift mines,” explained a senior army officer.

Also Read: Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Distributing Money and Gold Chains to Buy Votes Ahead of Delhi Polls

Anti-Terror Operations and Rising Tensions

The army and other security forces have been conducting aggressive anti-terror operations targeting terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs), and sympathizers. These operations were ordered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha following a series of attacks carried out by terrorists over the past few months against the army, police, and civilians.

BLAST 7 J&K: Six Soldiers Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in Rajouri

Intelligence agencies suggest that terrorist handlers across the LoC were frustrated by the peaceful Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in J&K and have escalated attacks to instill fear and disrupt the peace. Despite the prevailing calm, these terrorist attacks aim to keep tensions high in the region.

Source
IANS
Tags
Fouzia Farhana14 January 2025 - 16:08

Related Articles

Kashmir is the Crown of India, Roadblocks in Its Progress Will Be Removed, Says PM Modi

Kashmir is the Crown of India, Roadblocks in Its Progress Will Be Removed, Says PM Modi

13 January 2025 - 15:30
Naqvi Praises Rapid Growth in Jammu and Kashmir Post-Article 370 Abrogation

Naqvi Praises Rapid Growth in Jammu and Kashmir Post-Article 370 Abrogation

13 January 2025 - 15:08
Srinagar Freezes at Minus 5.1°C as Intense Cold Grips Kashmir - A Detailed Look at the Extreme Winter Conditions

Srinagar Freezes at Minus 5.1°C as Intense Cold Grips Kashmir – A Detailed Look at the Extreme Winter Conditions

13 January 2025 - 11:06
Kashmir Weather Update: Faces Intense Cold Wave as Dry Weather Forecasted for Next 24 Hours

Kashmir Weather Update: Faces Intense Cold Wave as Dry Weather Forecasted for Next 24 Hours

12 January 2025 - 11:45
Back to top button