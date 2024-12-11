Jobs in Supreme Court of India, Who Can Apply?

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court of India has issued a notification calling for applications from candidates to fill up 107 job vacancies. Job vacancies: court master (Shorthand) (group A gazetted): 31; senior personal assistant (group B):33; Personal assistant (group B):43.

Eligibility

Pass in Law degree of a recognized university, English shorthand 120 speed and computer typing 40 speed for court master. Pass in university degree, 110 shorthand English speed and 40 computer typing speed for the senior personal assistant.

Pass in Degree from a recognized university, 100 speed in shorthand and 40 speeds in computer typing. Age, for court master 30 to 45 years; for senior personal assistant and personal assistant 18 to 30 years.

