JOE’s Gymnastics Academy Dominates Hyderabad District Championship with 42 Medals!
Hyderabad witnessed an impressive display of talent at the Hyderabad District Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship 2024, held at the Kotla Vijaya Bhasker Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda.
Hyderabad witnessed an impressive display of talent at the Hyderabad District Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship 2024, held at the Kotla Vijaya Bhasker Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda.
Organized by the Hyderabad District Gymnastics Association, the championship featured participants across five age categories: Under 8, Under 10, Under 12, Under 14, and Above 14 years.
JOE’s Gymnastics Academy for Girls, located in Shaikpet, made a remarkable mark by securing a total of 42 medals, including 17 Gold, 16 Silver, and 9 Bronze across all categories.
The academy is led by Alica Joe, a NIS Certified Gymnastics Coach and Director, who is also an international gymnast and judge. The event was attended by Sri A. Someshwar, General Secretary of the Telangana Gymnastics Association.
Medal Highlights:
Under 8 Years Girls (Free Hands Category):
- 🥇 Gold: Viviktha Sai Sri
- 🥈 Silver: Vennela G.
- 🥉 Bronze: Mahardha Lakshmi
Under 10 Years Girls (Free Hands Category):
- 🥇 Gold: Devanshi
- 🥈 Silver: Levika Reddy
- 🥉 Bronze: Aaradhya
Under 12 Years Girls – Hoop Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Anjana
- 🥈 Silver: Ananya
- 🥉 Bronze: Sahasra
Under 12 Years Girls – Ball Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Manya
- 🥈 Silver: Sahasra
- 🥉 Bronze: Anjana
Under 12 Years Girls – Clubs Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Ananya
- 🥈 Silver: Manya
- 🥉 Bronze: Anjana
Under 12 Years Girls – Ribbon Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Manya
- 🥈 Silver: Sahasra
- 🥉 Bronze: Anjana
Under 14 Years Girls – Hoop Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Sarayu
- 🥈 Silver: Joshika
- 🥉 Bronze: Sindhura
Under 14 Years Girls – Ball Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Sarayu
Under 14 Years Girls – Clubs Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Sarayu
- 🥈 Silver: Sindhura
Under 14 Years Girls – Ribbon Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Sarayu
- 🥈 Silver: Joshika
Above 14 Years Girls – Hoop Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Balasaranitha Balaji
- 🥈 Silver: Syed Shaista Theseen
- 🥉 Bronze: Vignuatha
Above 14 Years Girls – Ball Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Syed Shaista Theseen
- 🥈 Silver: Balasaranitha Balaji
Above 14 Years Girls – Clubs Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Balasaranitha Balaji
- 🥈 Silver: Syed Shaista Theseen
Above 14 Years Girls – Ribbon Event:
- 🥇 Gold: Syed Shaista Theseen
- 🥈 Silver: Balasaranitha
- 🥉 Bronze: Vignuatha
The championship not only showcased the skill and dedication of the young gymnasts but also highlighted the commitment of JOE’s Gymnastics Academy to fostering talent in rhythmic gymnastics. Congratulations to all the participants and medalists!