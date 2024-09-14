Jr. NTR Comforts Cancer-Stricken Fan, Promises Support for Treatment via Video Call

Hyderabad – In a heartwarming gesture, actor Jr. NTR reached out to a fan battling blood cancer, who had expressed his wish to stay alive at least until he could watch Jr. NTR’s upcoming film Devara. Moved by the fan’s plea, Jr. NTR made a video call to offer words of encouragement and support.

During the call, Jr. NTR comforted the fan’s family, assuring them that he would provide assistance for the fan’s medical treatment. This compassionate act has won the hearts of fans, showcasing Jr. NTR’s kindness and connection with his supporters.

The fan’s family expressed their gratitude for the actor’s thoughtful gesture during such a difficult time.