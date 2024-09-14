EntertainmentHyderabad

Jr. NTR Comforts Cancer-Stricken Fan, Promises Support for Treatment via Video Call

In a heartwarming gesture, actor Jr. NTR reached out to a fan battling blood cancer, who had expressed his wish to stay alive at least until he could watch Jr. NTR's upcoming film Devara.

Fouzia Farhana
388 1 minute read
Jr. NTR Comforts Cancer-Stricken Fan, Promises Support for Treatment via Video Call
Jr. NTR Comforts Cancer-Stricken Fan, Promises Support for Treatment via Video Call

Hyderabad – In a heartwarming gesture, actor Jr. NTR reached out to a fan battling blood cancer, who had expressed his wish to stay alive at least until he could watch Jr. NTR’s upcoming film Devara. Moved by the fan’s plea, Jr. NTR made a video call to offer words of encouragement and support.

During the call, Jr. NTR comforted the fan’s family, assuring them that he would provide assistance for the fan’s medical treatment. This compassionate act has won the hearts of fans, showcasing Jr. NTR’s kindness and connection with his supporters.

The fan’s family expressed their gratitude for the actor’s thoughtful gesture during such a difficult time.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana
388 1 minute read

Related Articles

Hyderabad | Holiday Declared for Schools on September 17, Milad-un-Nabi Celebration Postponed

Hyderabad | Holiday Declared for Schools on September 17, Milad-un-Nabi Celebration Postponed

CM Revanth to Unveil Rajiv Gandhi Statue at Secretariat Tomorrow

CM Revanth to Unveil Rajiv Gandhi Statue at Secretariat Tomorrow

Breaking News | Suspicious Bag Found Near CM Revanth Residence in Jubilee Hills

Breaking News | Suspicious Bag Found Near CM Revanth Residence in Jubilee Hills

Deepika Padukone gets discharged after 9 days, exits from hospital's backdoor

Deepika Padukone gets discharged after 9 days, exits from hospital’s backdoor

Back to top button