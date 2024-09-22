Judge Expresses Regret for Referring to Area in Bengaluru as Pakistan

Bengaluru: Justice V. Sreeshananda of the Karnataka High Court has expressed regret over his allegedly objectionable remarks made during court proceedings, which went viral and were noted by the Supreme Court. On September 20, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, took serious notice of two videos showing the High Court judge making inappropriate comments in open court.

The Supreme Court has requested a report from the High Court registrar. In one clip, Justice Sreeshananda is seen referring to an area of Bengaluru as “Pakistan.” As court proceedings resumed on Saturday afternoon, Justice Sreeshananda read a statement regarding the incident.

He stated that some observations made during the court proceedings were presented out of context on social media platforms. He clarified that his remark was unintentional and was not meant to offend any individual or community. If his comments caused distress to any community or individual, he expressed his sincere apologies.

Members of the Advocate Associations were also present in court at that time, noting that some YouTubers were misleadingly editing and posting clips of court proceedings with sensational headlines, which contributed to the ongoing issue.