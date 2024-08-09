Junaid Khan awarded PhD in Public Administration

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Mr. Junaid Khan S/o Mr. Rahmath Ali Khan qualified for the award of Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration.

He has worked on the topic “Urban Local Governance in Jammu and Kashmir: A Study of Srinagar Municipal Corporation” under the supervision of Dr. Abdul Quayum, Associate Professor (Rtd), Department of Public Administration, MANUU.

The viva-voce was held on 18th July, 2024. Mr. Junaid Khan is working as Assistant Professor at Dept. of Public Administration, MANUU.