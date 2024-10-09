Justice Devaraju Nagarjun Poised to Become New TGERC Chairman

The State government has reportedly selected Justice Devaraju Nagarjun, a former judge of the Madras High Court, as the new Chairman of the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is said to have approved the appointment, with Justice Nagarjun expected to assume the position on October 29, coinciding with the end of current chairman T Sriranga Rao’s term.

Born in Wanaparthy, Justice Nagarjun completed his education at RLD College and earned his LLB from SSL Law College in Nanded, followed by an LLM from Osmania University.

He was awarded a prestigious scholarship to study International Conflict Resolution at the University of California, Berkeley, and later earned his Ph.D. from NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, with a focus on WTO/GATS and the Globalization of Legal Services.

Justice Nagarjun began his legal career in 1986, practicing in civil, criminal, and revenue courts. His judicial journey saw him rise through the ranks, becoming a Junior Civil Judge in 1991, Senior Civil Judge in 2004, and later a District Judge in 2010.

He served in key judicial positions across Kamareddy, Nizamabad, and Ranga Reddy, before taking on administrative roles such as Registrar General of the High Court and being elevated to the High Court of Telangana in 2022.