Justice Sanjiv Khanna Takes Oath as 51st Chief Justice of India, Brings Legacy and Landmark Judgments

New Delhi: Justice Sanjiv Khanna has officially assumed office as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI), taking his oath on Monday in a ceremony led by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. A well-respected Supreme Court judge since 2019, Justice Khanna succeeds Justice D Y Chandrachud, who stepped down from office on Sunday.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna: A Brief Profile

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna is set to serve as the Chief Justice until May 13, 2025, when he will retire at 65.

Hailing from a distinguished legal lineage, Justice Khanna is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and the nephew of legendary Supreme Court judge Justice H R Khanna, known for his dissenting stand during the Emergency in the ADM Jabalpur case.



With a law degree from Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre, Justice Khanna began his legal career in 1983, first practicing in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, before moving on to the Delhi High Court, where he represented several cases as the senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department. Known for his integrity and dedication, Justice Khanna has worked extensively in both civil and criminal law.

Key Judgments by Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Abrogation of Article 370 – Justice Khanna was a part of the five-judge bench that upheld the Centre’s 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Electoral Bond Scheme – Justice Khanna played a pivotal role in the bench that ruled the controversial electoral bond scheme unconstitutional, emphasizing transparency in political funding.

Sanctity of EVMs – Justice Khanna defended the integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs) as secure against booth capturing and manipulations, dismissing demands to revert to paper ballots.

Interim Bail for Kejriwal – In a significant decision, Justice Khanna’s bench granted interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case, allowing him time to campaign for the Lok Sabha election.

A Legacy of Legal Reforms and Values

Justice Khanna’s career reflects his commitment to justice reform. As the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), he has actively pursued the goal of reducing case backlogs and expediting justice delivery.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s new role as Chief Justice of India brings a blend of landmark legal achievements and a commitment to uphold judicial integrity, further shaping the legal landscape of India.