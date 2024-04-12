K. Kavitha arrested by CBI, to be produced in Delhi court today

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, K. Kavitha, will be produced before Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday, said sources, adding that she was arrested by the CBI on Thursday in the alleged excise policy scam.

According to sources, she was arrested from Jail no- 6 in Tihar at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.

“She will be produced in court on Friday at 10:30 a.m.,” the sources added.

The CBI informed a Delhi court on Wednesday that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, K Kavitha was examined on April 6 in Tihar Jail in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

On Tuesday, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court extended Kavitha’s judicial custody till April 23 in the same case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED, while demanding the judicial custody of Kavitha in the court, in its application, said that she is highly influential, and there is every likelihood, she will influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence if released.

The ED, in its judicial custody remand application submitted before Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, said that from the investigation conducted, it is evident that the Arrestee (Kavitha) is involved in the acts of payment of kickbacks to government functionaries to gain illegal benefits in the Excise Policy 2021-22 formulation and implementation.

“That, the Arrestee (through her proxy Arun Pillai) was a partner in M/s Indo Spirits which is a vehicle for recoupment of the advance kickbacks paid and to generate further proceeds of crime. The Arrestee is actually involved in the transfer of PoC of Rs 100 crore through her staff/associates-Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu which was paid to the AAP leaders,” it read.

The ED has claimed that the Hyderabad-based businessman, Pillai, is a close aide of Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and the frontman of the ‘South Group’ liquor cartel.