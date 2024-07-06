K Keshava Rao appointed as advisor to Telangana Govt

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Saturday appointed former Rajya Sabha MP K.Keshava Rao (popularly known as ‘KK’), as Advisor to the Government (Public Affairs) with Cabinet Status.

Keshava Rao had recently joined the ruling Congress party from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari issued a G.O to this effect.

The 85-year-old Keshava Rao, who quit the BRS a couple of months ago, officially joined the Congress on Wednesday and tendered his resignation from membership of the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday.

He resigned as Rajya Sabha MP two years ahead of his six-year term. Rao’s resignation was accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday.