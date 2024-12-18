Kaila Rohan Reddy Selected for South-West Zone Aquatic Championship 2024

Hyderabad: Mr. Kaila Rohan Reddy from Anurag University, Hyderabad, has been selected to represent the university in the prestigious South-West Zone Inter University Aquatic (Men & Women) Championship 2024-25. The event will be held from December 21 to 23, 2024, at the Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar Aquatic Complex, SMR University, Chennai.

Rohan Reddy has earned his place in multiple events, including:

50 Meter Freestyle

100 Meter Freestyle

50 Meter Backstroke

He will lead Anurag University’s sports swimming team, aiming for excellence at the upcoming championship.