Kalesh Alert: Puneet Superstar Beaten by Pradeep Dhaka for Allegedly Cheating Brand: Video

Popular social media influencer Puneet Superstar has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In a recent incident, he was reportedly involved in a heated altercation with Pradeep Dhaka, a fellow social media personality. The situation escalated when Puneet allegedly failed to fulfill a promotional agreement, leading to physical confrontation.

According to sources, Puneet Superstar, known for his comedic and eccentric content, had accepted payment to promote a brand but allegedly did not deliver on his promise. The brand’s representative, Pradeep Dhaka, confronted him in a public setting, which quickly spiraled out of control. Video clips circulating on social media show an argument between the two, during which Dhaka is seen slapping Puneet.

Eyewitnesses claim that the argument centered around the brand deal and Puneet’s perceived unprofessional behavior. The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans of both

Full Clip of Puneet Superstar got beaten up

(Context: He took the money for Promotion but didn't promoted the Brand)pic.twitter.com/10yB8KAuXk https://t.co/9czIh6sGBJ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 21, 2024

Speculation has emerged that the altercation between Puneet Superstar and Pradeep Dhaka might be a scripted stunt designed to grab attention on social media. Critics argue that the dramatic confrontation, including the slap captured on video, appears exaggerated and staged, aligning with the trend of influencers orchestrating controversies to boost engagement. However, the authenticity of the incident remains unclear, as neither party has confirmed it as scripted. The reality of the situation is still uncertain, leaving followers divided between viewing it as genuine fallout or a calculated publicity act.