Kaleshwaram Project Inquiry: Former ENC Nalla Venkateshwarlu Faces Scrutiny by Justice PC Ghose Commission

Hyderabad: The inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Project by the Justice PC Ghose Commission took a significant turn as former ENC (Engineer-in-Chief) Nalla Venkateshwarlu appeared before it.

During the hearing, the commission expressed displeasure with Venkateshwarlu’s conduct, reminding him of the seriousness of appearing before a judicial body and the importance of presenting fact-based statements supported by documents.

The commission warned of action if any baseless comments are made. This hearing marks the continuation of the commission’s earlier interrogation of Venkateshwarlu, with cross-examination taking place on key decisions connected to the Kaleshwaram Project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Questions were asked about when and by whom the DPR decisions were made, particularly whether the changes in the DPR were executed after approval from the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Venkateshwarlu responded that the decision to modify the DPR was taken in 2016 as per the orders of the then Chief Minister KCR and the project was conceived based on his ideas.

He said that the Kaleshwaram Project was KCR’s idea and that officers did not have any information about it till the review meeting. Further queries were raised regarding the changes in the DPR after CWC’s approval.

Venkateshwarlu clarified that the modifications were made based on site conditions and as directed by a high-level committee.

When asked about who finalized the locations for Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages, it was revealed that WAPCOS, a technical body, had selected the sites for the three dams.

The commission asked how WAPCOS could suggest such locations without involving government officials and agencies. Now the inquiry focuses on the key decisions and approvals of the Kaleshwaram Project.