Kalyan Jewellers Expands Footprint in Telangana with Grand Showroom Launch at Charminar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and renowned jewellery brands, has inaugurated its latest showroom at Charminar, Hyderabad. This new showroom, launched by Kalyan Jewellers’ brand ambassador Akkineni Nagarjuna, is the brand’s 8th showroom in Telangana, reinforcing its presence in the region.

The showroom boasts an extensive collection of Kalyan Jewellers’ signature house brands, including the popular Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), and more. Additionally, the launch highlighted the unveiling of Candere, a lifestyle jewellery brand offering trendy, lightweight jewellery for Gen Z, working women, and style-conscious men, with prices starting at ₹10,000.

Candere, which began as a digital-first brand, has now expanded into an omni-channel retailer, offering both the convenience of online shopping and the tactile experience of in-store purchases.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, commented, “With the launch of our new showroom, we aim to create a holistic ecosystem, enhancing the shopping experience for our customers while adhering to our values of trust and transparency.”

To celebrate the launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering exclusive benefits on jewellery purchases, along with the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate, the lowest market rate standardized across all stores. Customers will also receive the brand’s 4-Level Assurance Certificate, guaranteeing purity, free lifetime maintenance, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies.

The Charminar showroom features an exquisite array of collections, including designs from Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Special Occasion Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), and more, ensuring a luxurious shopping experience for Hyderabad’s patrons.