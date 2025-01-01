Kangana Ranaut Shares Her ‘Keys to Happiness, Success, and More’ in Inspiring New Year Post

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut kicked off the New Year with an uplifting message for her fans. Taking to Instagram Stories, the ‘Queen’ star shared pearls of wisdom she has gathered over the years, offering insights into happiness, peace, success, love, and anxiety-free living.

Kangana’s New Year Wisdom

In her post, Kangana wrote:

Key to Happiness: “Think more about/for others than yourself.”

“Think more about/for others than yourself.” Key to Peace: “Better to get manipulated than to manipulate.”

“Better to get manipulated than to manipulate.” Key to Success: “Fix yourself, don’t try to fix the world.”

“Fix yourself, don’t try to fix the world.” Key to Love: “It’s always good to lose in a fight with someone you love so that love could win.”

“It’s always good to lose in a fight with someone you love so that love could win.” Key to Anxiety-Free Breathing: “Close your eyes and say Krishna.”

Concluding her message with a heartfelt note, she added, “As the new year begins, sharing some of my learnings with you all,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Promoting Her Upcoming Movie ‘Emergency’

Kangana is currently busy promoting her much-awaited political drama, Emergency. She recently appeared on Bigg Boss on December 31, donning a chic retro look in a printed top and skirt, paired with shimmery makeup and elegant earrings.

The film, directed by Kunal Singh, explores the controversial Emergency imposed in India in 1975. Kangana will portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the lead role, alongside a stellar cast that includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kangana’s Manikarnika Films, along with Renu Pitti, Emergency was initially slated for a September 6 release but was postponed to January 17 due to Censor Board delays.

A Movie to Look Forward To

With its gripping storyline and Kangana’s powerful portrayal of Indira Gandhi, Emergency is set to be one of the most anticipated films of 2024.