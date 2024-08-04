Kangana Sparks Controversy with Morphed Image of Rahul Gandhi: Takes Over Smriti Irani’s Role as BJP’s Critic

Mumbai: Actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred up a social media storm, this time for sharing a morphed image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Known for her outspoken nature, Kangana took to Instagram on Saturday to post a picture of Rahul Gandhi with a skull cap, turmeric tika, and a cross necklace, mocking his recent comments on the caste census during a parliamentary session.

The image quickly became the center of attention, propelling Kangana to trend on Twitter with over 20,000 tweets, many of which criticized her actions as inappropriate for someone holding a parliamentary position.

This latest incident marks another chapter in the ongoing saga of Kangana’s vocal political opinions, as she seems to have taken up the mantle once held by former MP Smriti Irani as a prominent critic of Rahul Gandhi. With Smriti Irani no longer serving as an MP, Kangana appears to have assumed the role of the BJP’s high-profile adversary against the Congress leader.

Kangana’s post included the caption:

“Jaati jivi jise bina jaati pooche jaati ganana karani hai (He who wishes to hold a caste census without asking anyone’s caste).”

Twitter Reactions

The Twitterverse was quick to respond, with a slew of reactions ranging from calls for legal action to condemnation of Kangana’s behavior. One user tweeted:

“This is an appeal to @siddaramaiah, @revanth_anumula and @mkstalin. Kangana Ranaut has shared a shameful, below-the-belt morphed image of Rahul Gandhi on Instagram. This is the time she gets dragged into court; just an online FIR won’t do the trick. This is absolutely sick from #KanganaRanaut and she just can’t be left unpunished.”

Another user pointed out the irony in Kangana’s criticism:

“Kangana Ranaut mocked Rahul Gandhi over the caste census, but she has had many flop films like Tejas, Dhakad, Thalaivi, and more. Given her own failures, she shouldn’t troll others. Rahul Gandhi is a very popular leader and doesn’t need defending.”

Kangana’s Previous Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Kangana’s recent Instagram activity isn’t her first public jab at Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, she shared clips of him speaking about caste in public meetings, accompanied by a critical message:

“Apni jaat ka kuch ata pata nahi, nanu Muslim, dadi Parsi, mummy Christian aur khud aisa lagta hai jaise Pasta ko kadi patte ka tadka lagakar kichadi banane ki koshish ki ho, aur inko sabki jaat pata karni hai. (You know nothing of your own caste, your grandfather is Muslim, grandmother Parsi, mummy Christian, and it feels like someone tempered pasta with curry leaves to make rice and lentils, but he wants to know everyone’s caste.)” Some More reactions from X on Kangana’s Post.

Shame on Kangana Ranaut 👎👎👎

What kind of manners your parents gave you.

Please @INCIndia take action.@TeamSaath pic.twitter.com/WW4oIsHE0O — Mr Yuuto (@MrYuuto7) August 3, 2024

Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Thakur are following the footsteps of Smriti Irani. They’re attacking Rahul Gandhi Ji whenever he is raising issues of OBCs, SC-ST like Smriti used to do.



People of India have finished Smriti’s political career, next Anurag and Kangana are next in line. pic.twitter.com/6si0WbsQv5 — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) August 3, 2024

Kangana Ranaut kya koi nasha karke baithi hai ? Dimagi haalat theek nahi hai , she needs treatment, feeling bad for Mandi people pic.twitter.com/n1Ln6DiukT — divyani singh rajput (@HERMOSADSR) August 3, 2024

Kangana Ranaut has taken over Irani’s portfolio as full time troll of Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/jcR28sCKn8 — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) August 4, 2024

She further added:

“How can he publicly ask people their caste in such a crude, condescending manner, shame on Rahul Gandhi.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks

The controversy erupted following Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the caste census during a parliamentary debate, where he accused BJP MP Anurag Thakur of making derogatory comments about him. Anurag Thakur had previously remarked:

“Those whose caste is not known, talk about the caste census.”

Although Anurag Thakur later clarified that he hadn’t named anyone specifically, the implications were clear. Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the INDIA bloc’s commitment to conducting a nationwide caste census, responded:

“You can insult me as much as you like, but we will pass the caste census in Parliament. Anurag Thakur has abused me and insulted me. But I do not want any apology from him.”

Conclusion

Kangana Ranaut’s post has reignited the ongoing debate about the role of celebrities in politics and their influence on public discourse. While her supporters praise her candidness, critics argue that her actions exemplify the misuse of social media platforms for political mudslinging. As Kangana steps into the political arena previously dominated by Smriti Irani, her actions continue to fuel discussions about the intersection of entertainment and politics in India.