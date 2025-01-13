Karan Johar Turns Stylist for Farah Khan

Mumbai: Ace director Farah Khan, known for her entertaining YouTube channel, recently visited Karan Johar at his Mumbai home, sharing snippets of their meeting with fans.

Farah Khan also posted a hilarious video on her Instagram, where Karan Johar is seen styling her. The caption read, “The #karah reel you were waiting for (not).. @karanjohar styling me !! Straight out of his closet!!”

In the video, Karan Johar and Farah Khan engage in playful banter. Karan picks out a shimmery green coat for Farah and jokes, “Well guys, if you haven’t celebrated Christmas, this is your opportunity, this is your tree, hang whatever you want.” Farah, not impressed, asks for another outfit, saying, “Give me something else, I don’t want to be a tree.” Karan then drapes a red-shimmery coat over her and quips, “Then you want to be a ‘Stree’, you can also be a 600 grosser,” referencing the blockbuster hit.

Before this, Karan Johar humorously responded to trolls with a playful post on his relationship status. Sharing a fun note on his Instagram stories, he revealed, “I am dating Instagram! It listens to me… makes me follow my dreams and even pays some bills! What’s not to love?”

On the work front, Karan Johar is set to direct an untitled series for Netflix, with production work expected to begin soon. He is also producing the upcoming romantic entertainer Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri under the Dharma Productions banner. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie will star Kartik Aaryan and is expected to be released in 2026.