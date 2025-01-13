Karishma Kapoor Celebrates her Cousin’s Wedding

Mumbai: Aadar Jain, the latest member of the Kapoor clan, recently tied the knot with Alekha Advani in a beautiful Christian wedding ceremony held in Goa.

Sharing her joy for the newlyweds, cousin Karisma Kapoor posted on her Instagram stories, featuring a photograph of a coconut, pineapple, and oranges with the caption, “Celebrating Alekha and Aadar.” Karisma also shared an image of a jacket that read, “Vows and Vibes.”

Neetu Kapoor also took to Instagram, posting a picture of the Kapoor family together at the wedding. The couple, Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain, also gave their followers a glimpse into their special day.

Also Read: Pakistan: Two Killed in Fresh Mishap in Balochistan; 11 Bodies Recovered from Sanjdi Mine

Alekha wore a stunning white dress, complete with a veil and matching choker, while Aadar looked sharp in a gray pantsuit paired with a white shirt. Videos shared on social media showed the couple sharing their first kiss and enjoying a loving embrace after the ceremony.

Before their wedding, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani celebrated Alekha’s birthday in Thailand. Aadar posted a heartfelt message for his fiancée, sharing a picture of their kiss on the beach and captioning it, “Happy Birthday Fiancé.”

The couple had their roka ceremony in November 2024, which was attended by close friends and family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. The joyous occasion garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Interestingly, Alekha Advani was once a close friend of Aadar Jain’s ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. Aadar and Tara had been in a relationship from 2020 until their split in 2023.

Aadar and Alekha, who have known each other since childhood, are now officially married, marking the beginning of their new journey together.