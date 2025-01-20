Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Promises Strict Action in Labourers’ Brutal Assault Case

Vijayapura: In response to the shocking incident of three labourers being brutally assaulted by their employer in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised strict action against the wrongdoers.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah condemned the attack and assured that legal action would be taken promptly.

Police Arrest Two Individuals in Connection with the Attack

Karnataka police have arrested two individuals in connection with the brutal assault, including Khemu Rathod, the owner of the brick factory, and his relative, whose identity has not been confirmed yet.

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxman Nimbargi briefed the press on the incident, stating, “The video showing the brutal assault of three labourers went viral in Vijayapura. A complaint was filed, and the police immediately identified the culprits, arresting two individuals.” He added that three other accused involved in the case would be arrested soon.

Incident Details and Assault

The assault occurred after the three labourers, identified as Sadashiva Madara, S. Babaladi, and Umesha Madara from Chakkaliki village in Bagalkot district, returned two days late to work after attending the Sankranti festival. The factory owner, Khemu Rathod, became enraged by the delay and verbally abused the workers. Despite their assurances to complete the pending work, Rathod and his relatives tied the labourers with ropes and subjected them to a brutal assault.

A disturbing video shows the victims with their hands and legs tied, sitting with their legs stretched out while one of the accused holds a victim’s hair and another beats their feet with an iron pipe.

Official Statements from Minister M.B. Patil

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, who hails from Vijayapura, also condemned the assault and ensured that all accused would be arrested. He stated, “I am in touch with the SP and receiving updates on the case. The police have registered the complaint.”

Minister Patil further emphasized that the accused, Khemu Rathod, had attempted to reach a compromise with the victims but reassured that no leniency would be shown. “All three victims belong to the Dalit community, and stringent action will be taken to ensure justice,” he added.

Public Concern and Promise of Justice

The incident, which was initially brought to light on Monday, has sparked widespread concern across the state. The video showing the inhumane treatment of the labourers raised alarms, prompting calls for swift justice. Authorities have vowed to take strict legal action to ensure accountability for the attack.