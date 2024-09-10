Karnataka: Drug Addict Arrested After Abducting Girl from Ganesh Pandal

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident, a seven-year-old girl was abducted from a Ganesh pandal in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

Reports indicate that the kidnapper, identified as Darshan, took this drastic step to feed his addiction to substances like bidi, ganja, and cigarettes. He had demanded Rs 2 lakh from the girl’s family to sustain his drug habit.

The abduction took place during religious festivities at the Ganesh pandal, where Darshan seized the girl and bound her hands and mouth with tape to prevent her from crying out for help. He then issued a ransom demand of Rs 2 lakh to the girl’s parents.

When the girl was discovered missing, her father immediately organized a search party with local youths. After an intensive search around the pandal and nearby areas, they managed to locate and rescue the child from a secluded spot where the kidnapper was hiding.

The community members apprehended the kidnapper on the scene and handed him over to the authorities. Police have since taken Darshan into custody, and legal action has been initiated against him, with further investigation ongoing.