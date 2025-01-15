Karnataka High Court Set to Deliver Verdict on Petition Seeking CBI Probe in MUDA Scam

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad Bench is expected to deliver its verdict on a petition requesting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the controversial Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam on Wednesday, January 15.

The petition has sparked significant legal and political discourse, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah named as the primary accused in the case.

His wife, Parvathi, and his brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy, are also implicated as secondary accused.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Faces Serious Allegations in MUDA Scam

The MUDA scam revolves around the alleged illegal allotment of 14 plots of land to the family of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, violating established rules and regulations.

The investigation, led by the Karnataka Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is probing whether the Chief Minister used his political influence to secure the allotments.

CM Siddaramaiah and his family are facing accusations of land grab, leading to public outcry and mounting calls for a CBI investigation. The Chief Minister’s office has maintained that the allegations are politically motivated and that the investigation is an attempt to influence the court.

Activist Snehamayi Krishna Seeks CBI Probe

The petition demanding a CBI probe was filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, who raised concerns about the transparency of the ongoing investigation by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

Krishna has publicly expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the Lokayukta inquiry, citing the institution’s reliance on government-appointed officers as a reason for potential bias. He argued that an impartial investigation could only be ensured by the CBI, which operates independently of state influence.

In his petition, Krishna has requested that the court transfer the case to the CBI for further investigation, claiming that the Lokayukta investigation lacks transparency. He also pointed out that he had been offered large sums of money to withdraw his petition, further raising questions about the integrity of the ongoing inquiry.

ED’s Controversial Involvement in the MUDA Scam Investigation

The involvement of the Enforcement Directorate in the case has also stirred controversy. A letter from the ED, which shared its findings on the MUDA scam with the Karnataka Lokayukta, led to accusations from CM Siddaramaiah and his supporters that the agency’s actions were designed to influence the judiciary. This controversy has fueled the demand for a more thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.

CM Siddaramaiah’s Legal Defense and Family’s Return of Sites

In response to the allegations, CM Siddaramaiah has filed a petition seeking the quashing of proceedings against him in the MUDA case.

Following the public outcry and allegations of land grab, Siddaramaiah’s family returned the plots of land to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), but this did not quell the demands for further investigation.

The Chief Minister has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, in addition to charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Allegations of Corruption and Political Motives

Snehamayi Krishna’s petition has gained momentum as it sheds light on potential corruption and political influence in the investigation process.

Krishna claims that he has received threats and bribes in exchange for withdrawing his petition. He has also provided CCTV footage as evidence, showing an individual named Harsha, who claimed to be the personal assistant of CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, allegedly approaching Krishna’s family with an offer to settle the matter.

Related Article | Karnataka HC issues notice to CM, others on plea seeking transfer of MUDA case to CBI

The activist’s concerns extend beyond the scope of the MUDA scam to the overall functioning of state institutions. He believes that the involvement of the state government in both the Lokayukta investigation and the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act could compromise the fairness and transparency of the probe.

Legal Proceedings and Court’s Likely Verdict

The Karnataka High Court, led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, is expected to give its verdict on the petition requesting a CBI investigation in the first session of the day.

Snehamayi Krishna, the petitioner, has expressed confidence that the court will hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, ensuring a more impartial and comprehensive inquiry.

The case has attracted significant attention, not only due to the involvement of the Chief Minister but also because of the political undercurrents and the legal implications it carries. The final judgment by the Karnataka High Court will have far-reaching consequences for both the accused individuals and the integrity of the state’s investigative mechanisms.