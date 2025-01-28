Karnataka Minister Denies Role in MUDA Scam, Says CM’s Wife Not Involved: Here Are the Details

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Minister for Urban Development, Byrathi Suresh, has strongly denied any involvement in the ongoing MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) scam.

Suresh also clarified that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, had “zero role” in the case. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Minister Suresh explained that the Karnataka High Court had granted a stay on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notices issued to both him and Parvathi, adding that the matter would be taken up again on February 10.

Minister Suresh’s Denial and Legal Stance

Minister Byrathi Suresh emphasized his innocence, asserting that he had no involvement in the alleged scam. “I am very clear. The court granted the stay after considering that we had no role in the case. The matter has been adjourned to February 10, and we will see what happens after that,” Suresh told reporters.

Suresh expressed full trust in the judiciary and the Constitution and reiterated his willingness to comply with court orders.

The Enforcement Directorate had previously issued notices to Suresh and Parvathi, asking them to appear before the agency in connection with the investigation into the MUDA scam. However, the Karnataka High Court intervened, staying these summonses until further hearings.

Legal Developments and High Court Stay

The Karnataka High Court’s decision to stay the ED’s summons was made on Monday after a hearing that questioned the urgency of the agency’s actions. Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who was part of the bench, expressed concerns about the ED’s haste in continuing the investigation, particularly when the matter is already being adjudicated in the court.

Suresh’s lawyer, Senior Counsel C.V. Nagesh, argued that the Minister was not an accused in the MUDA case and should not have been summoned by the ED.

The High Court’s stay on the summons until February 10 was welcomed by Suresh, who claimed that he was not in charge of the Urban Development Ministry when the alleged scam occurred.

Allegations Against Parvathi, CM’s Wife

The MUDA scam involves allegations of illegal allotment of land to several individuals, including 14 sites that were reportedly allocated to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi. Parvathi, who has been named the second accused in the case, was also asked to appear before the ED on January 28.

However, her counsel, Sandeep Chowta, has argued that Parvathi had no monetary gain from the allotment of the sites and requested that the investigation against her be stayed.

The Enforcement Directorate had argued that Parvathi, as an accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), should be summoned for questioning, as the investigation into illegal allotments was ongoing.

Despite this, the High Court raised concerns about the ED’s actions, particularly given that the matter was already being heard by the judiciary and was awaiting judgment.

Court’s Concerns Over ED’s Actions

Justice Nagaprasanna specifically questioned the ED’s actions, asking, “What is the tearing hurry?” The court was particularly concerned about the potential interference with the legal proceedings already underway in the MUDA case.

“I cannot allow this as it will frustrate the proceedings before me, especially since I have already heard the related case and reserved orders,” the judge stated.

The court also pointed out that the illegal assets involved in the case were no longer in the possession of the accused.

This raised further questions about the necessity of the ED’s continued investigation at this juncture. In response, the ED’s Additional Solicitor General, Arvind Kamat, explained that the agency was only seeking to record statements and collect documents from the accused.

The Role of the Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into the MUDA scam is part of a larger probe into money laundering activities.

The agency had previously issued summons to several individuals connected to the case, including former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh. However, the High Court had earlier canceled the summons for Natesh, which set a precedent for the stay granted to Suresh and Parvathi.

The ED’s actions in this case have drawn significant political attention, with opposition parties accusing the ruling Congress government of corruption. BJP leaders have alleged that Suresh was involved in destroying evidence related to the scam, including documents allegedly taken away by helicopter.

A Detailed Legal Battle Ahead

The ongoing legal battle surrounding the MUDA scam continues to captivate public attention, with both the Enforcement Directorate and the accused parties engaged in complex litigation.

As the case proceeds, the next hearing on February 10 will determine whether the stay on the ED’s summons will be lifted or extended, and whether further action will be taken against Suresh, Parvathi, or other involved parties.

Suresh and Parvathi’s legal teams are confident that they will be cleared of any wrongdoing, and they have reiterated their commitment to cooperating with the authorities. However, the political implications of the case remain significant, especially given the involvement of high-profile figures in the ruling Congress party.