Karnataka: MUDA Chairman Marigowda resigns

In a significant development, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K Marigowda tendered his resignation on Wednesday, citing health reasons.

Uma Devi16 October 2024 - 15:53
Bengaluru: In a significant development, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K Marigowda tendered his resignation on Wednesday, citing health reasons.

This resignation comes amid an ongoing probe into allegations of improper land allotment by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Marigowda, who is known to be a close associate of Siddaramaiah, stepped down from his position, stating his health issues and Chief Minister’s directives. He denied that his resignation was a result of political pressure, despite mounting criticism from the opposition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been vocal in its demand for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, arguing that his involvement in the MUDA case undermines the integrity of the administration. The case involves alleged irregularities in the allocation of land, which has sparked political controversy across Karnataka.

Marigowda’s resignation has intensified the political debate, with BJP leaders ramping up calls for accountability from the state government. As the investigation continues, pressure on Siddaramaiah’s administration is expected to grow.

