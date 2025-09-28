Karur Stampede at Vijay’s Rally: Death Toll Rises to 40, Over 80 Injured; Judicial Probe Ordered

Karur (Tamil Nadu): A devastating stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur district on Saturday claimed the lives of at least 40 people, including 10 children and 17 women, while more than 80 others sustained injuries, officials confirmed.

The tragedy unfolded during a massive public meeting at Velysamupuram, where thousands of supporters had gathered since morning under the scorching sun. Attendees reportedly faced inadequate access to drinking water and food, and the situation worsened after the party’s social media handles announced that Vijay would arrive by noon. However, the TVK leader reached the venue only around 7:40 pm.

As the crowd swelled, several people fainted due to exhaustion and dehydration. A fall in the congested gathering triggered panic, leading to a deadly crush. Ambulances rushed the injured to Karur Medical College Hospital and nearby private facilities.

Police Action

Karur Town police registered a case against TVK’s Karur West district secretary V.P. Mathiyazhagan. TVK general secretary Bussy Anand and state office-bearer C.T. Nirmal Kumar have also been booked under multiple sections of the IPC for alleged violations of safety norms and lapses in crowd control.

A senior officer said, “The investigation is continuing, and further culpability will be fixed after a detailed inquiry.” Director General of Police G. Venkataraman termed the incident “deeply regrettable” and stated that police are reviewing event permission procedures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

CM Stalin’s Response

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin described the incident as one that has “shaken the hearts of us all.” He travelled to Karur to meet the bereaved families and the injured. The CM announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased, and ₹1 lakh each to those critically injured, from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Stalin also ordered a judicial inquiry headed by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. “Such a tragedy should never recur. Those responsible will face action,” he said. Senior ministers and officials have been deployed to oversee medical relief and support for affected families.

Political Fallout

The DMK leadership criticized Vijay and TVK’s organisers, alleging negligence in managing the large crowd and keeping people waiting for hours in harsh conditions. “You (Vijay) are not even willing to follow the rules, and you want to become the chief minister. What a shame,” senior DMK leader Annadurai remarked.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s team defended his campaign style, saying his political entry is unprecedented as he launches his electoral career at the peak of his acting fame, aiming to convert his popularity into political capital.