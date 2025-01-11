Kashmir’s Freezing Cold: Temperatures Drop to Minus 32°C – Is This the Harshest Winter in Years?

Kashmir is experiencing a brutal winter with temperatures plummeting to a chilling -32°C. Is this the harshest winter the region has seen in years? Discover the details of the extreme cold and snowfall during Chilla-i-Kalan.

Srinagar: The intense night-time winter chill continues to grip the Kashmir Valley, with the cold wave remaining in full force despite a slight improvement in night temperatures. While people experienced some relief during the day due to the sunshine, the overall cold conditions persist.

Weather Forecast for the Coming Days

According to the Meteorological Department, no significant weather changes are expected in the region until January 18. On January 11, the weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy with light snowfall expected in the higher regions. From January 12 to 14, the weather will likely remain dry, with clear skies expected in most areas. However, on January 15 and 16, there may be some cloud cover and light snowfall in the mountainous areas once again.

The weather is forecasted to remain cloudy but dry on January 17 and 18.

Plummeting Night Temperatures Across Kashmir

Despite the slight improvement in night temperatures, the intense winter chill continues to grip the region. In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at -3.6°C, which is slightly higher than the previous night’s temperature of -4.4°C. On December 21, Srinagar recorded its coldest night in recent years with a minimum temperature of -8.5°C, the third lowest in 133 years of recorded temperatures for the month of December.

The famous tourist destination of Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of -6.5°C, while Pahalgam experienced -7.6°C. Other areas like Sonamarg, which is located in southern Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of -3.6°C, while the famous Zojila Pass reached an extreme low of -32°C.

Cold Snap in Other Regions

The northern parts of Kashmir also saw freezing temperatures, with Baramulla and Bandipora districts recording minimum temperatures of -2.6°C and -3.6°C respectively. In southern Kashmir, the towns of Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian saw temperatures drop to -5.1°C, -6.4°C, -6.6°C, and -8.0°C, respectively.

In the border region of Kupwara, the temperature reached -4.4°C, while the famous town of Qazigund recorded -6.5°C, which is lower than the previous night’s reading of -7.6°C.

Harsh Winter Conditions in Ladakh

Ladakh’s Leh district recorded a minimum temperature of -12.5°C, while the district of Kargil saw temperatures plunge to -14.5°C. In the Siberian region of Drass, one of the coldest places on earth, the minimum temperature reached -22.7°C.

The Chilla-i-Kalan Period

Kashmir is currently in the midst of the harsh 40-day winter period known as Chilla-i-Kalan, which began on December 21 and will last until January 31. This period is famous for its intense cold, freezing temperatures, and heavy snowfall, marking the peak of winter in the region.

As Kashmir continues to endure this bitter winter, the local population, as well as tourists, are bracing for more cold waves and occasional snowfall in the coming days. The chilly conditions are expected to persist, and with the Chilla-i-Kalan period still ongoing, the worst of the winter is yet to come.