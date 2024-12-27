Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pauses to spend quality time by sea

Mumbai: Bollywood’s favorite power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, recently took time off their packed schedules for a serene getaway by the sea. The duo delighted fans with glimpses of their coastal retreat and cozy Christmas celebration.

A Serene Seaside Escape

On Friday, Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, posting a candid picture with Katrina Kaif by the water. The couple, dressed casually, posed with their backs to the camera, soaking in the tranquility of nature. Vicky captioned the post with a single word: “Pause.”

In the photo, Katrina is seen affectionately holding Vicky from behind, showcasing their warm bond. Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s peaceful moment together.

Cozy Christmas Celebrations at Home

The couple also celebrated Christmas with their family, and Katrina Kaif shared glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram. Captioned “merry merry merry” with festive emojis, the post included:

A cheerful moment of Katrina laughing with her sisters, dressed in red and black.

A picture of Katrina and Vicky posing with Santa Claus. Katrina wore a chic black outfit, while Vicky donned a green sweater and grey sweatpants.

A peek into their lavish Christmas tree, complete with gifts underneath, and a sneak peek of Katrina’s presents from her sister.

Upcoming Projects