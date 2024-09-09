Kaveri University and Marut Drone partners to launch drone academy in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Kaveri University, Siddipet, has partnered with Marut Drone Academy, a leading provider of drone education, to establish a new drone academy.

The collaboration aims to align drone education with industry demands and provide training for rural youth in drone technology, a statement said on Monday.

The state-of-the-art academy offers four flying zones across 15,300 square meters and will train over 1,000 people annually, focusing on agriculture-specific applications like drone spraying, agri analytics, and drone maintenance. The initiative also empowers women through the Namo Drone Didi scheme, training 15,000 women for agricultural drone operations.

Vice Chancellor Dr Velchala Praveen Rao emphasized the academy’s commitment to creating opportunities for local farmers and youth, while Marut Drone Academy CEO Sai Kumar Chintala highlighted the growing demand for skilled drone pilots and the potential for rapid return on investment in this sector.

The academy will collaborate with NABARD, NGOs, and other organizations to promote drone technology adoption in rural areas, addressing the shortage of skilled drone pilots in India.