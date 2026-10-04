Kavitha urges PM Modi to save 60 lakh drought-hit farmers of Telangana

Hyderabad : Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief K. Kavitha on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and save 60 lakh farmers of Telangana affected by severe drought and the ‘inefficiency’ of the state government.

She slammed the Congress government in the state for what she called its utter inefficiency and neglect in tackling the severe drought.

While other states like Maharashtra and Karnataka have declared drought-hit areas, which opens up the doors for help from the Union Government, the Telangana state government has refused to do that as well. Alleging that the state administration is completely giving up on the people, she appealed to the Union Government to step in and save the lives of millions.

“Our CM has given up… I request the PM, kindly help us out,” she said, explaining the impact of drought triggered by Super El-Nino.

She alleged that the state government has abdicated all responsibility, resorting only to private rituals while farmers suffer.

“I also urge the Hon’ble PM of India. This is a matter concerning the lives of 60 Lakh farmers of Telangana,” Kavitha stated.

“Some states are experiencing heavy rainfall, some are even experiencing surplus rainfall. I request the Union Government. Kindly look at the Southern States, Telangana, AP, Karnataka, including Maharashtra. Especially Telangana. We are all dealing with severe drought. Wherever you have excess power, please give us free power. If you do not support us during this time of distress, people of Telangana and farmers of Telangana will never forgive you,” she said.

Kavitha also stated that since the formation of Telangana, the state has not received a single rupee from the Centre. “I urge the Hon’ble PM because our CM has given up. He is doing a Varuna Yaga himself. Let him continue his Pujas. I request the PM, kindly help us out. Telangana needs free power right now. Only 24 hours of free power can save farmers of Telangana. This is a matter of life and death.”

On the nationwide youth protests, recurring exam paper leaks, and demands for institutional resignations, Kavitha stressed that token exits do nothing to fix broken systems.

“I appreciate the youngsters who are protesting, but a resignation is not the solution,” Kavitha said. “They got the resignation of the Union Minister that they wanted, but does that today assure that no further paper leaks will take place? To ensure that, the system has to change. The NTA has not changed. It has not become independent. So, what is the benefit of one person resigning? Okay, good, he resigned, took responsibility, but what about the whole testing agency and the system?” she asked.

Turning to election integrity and the Chief Election Commissioner, she emphasised the need for deep, structural fixes.

“Now also, if you want the CEC to resign, even if he resigns, what is the use? The whole system has to change. Accountability has to be fixed in the system. I believe the paper ballot can give us a better solution,” she added.