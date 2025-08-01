KCR and Harish Rao Favoured Andhra Rulers: TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud has alleged that former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and senior BRS leader Harish Rao compromised Telangana’s interests by supporting Andhra rulers during their tenure.

Speaking at a press conference in Pragya Bhavan after the conclusion of the Janahitapadyatra, Mahesh Kumar Goud claimed that the former BRS government was guilty in the Banka Charla case and accused them of playing grassroots-level politics while favouring the interests of Andhra leaders.

He asserted that the current Congress government is aware of the past mistakes and is actively working to rectify them. “We are ready to correct our mistakes, and steps are already being taken in this direction,” he said.

Mahesh Kumar Goud also stated that BRS leaders are attempting to defame him in retaliation, as the Congress is trying to recover what Telangana lost under the previous regime. He reminded that Uttam Kumar Reddy’s recent power point presentation has clearly outlined the policy failures and compromises made by the BRS government from 2014 onwards.

He alleged that KCR and Harish Rao bowed to pressure from Andhra rulers, compromising Telangana’s rights. Referring to the Banka Charla project, Goud warned that if it had been completed, it would have caused great injustice to Telangana. He urged the Centre to immediately intervene and halt the construction of the project.

The TPCC chief concluded by stating that he had earlier raised these concerns, anticipating that the actions of the BRS government would eventually be exposed. “The BRS leadership made a serious mistake in the Banka Charla issue. The Congress government is committed to correcting that,” he said.