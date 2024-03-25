Telangana

KCR announces candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha seats

The Opposition BRS party has announced its candidates for all the 17 MP seats it will contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The process of selection of the candidates has been completed with the announcement of Hyderabad MP seat candidate.

Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
KCR announces candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha seats
KCR announces candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha seats

Hyderabad: The Opposition BRS party has announced its candidates for all the 17 MP seats it will contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The process of selection of the candidates has been completed with the announcement of Hyderabad MP seat candidate.

Related Stories
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Announces First List of Candidates | KCR to Contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep

To this end, the BRS chief KCR has won the trust of the Bahujans by maintaining a social balance in the selection of candidates. By selecting leaders, who have the strength of the people, he has created a situation where the chances of victory of the party are better than the rival parties. It is noteworthy that there is a belief in the announcement of the list by KCR.

The party is gearing up to win the upcoming parliamentary elections after facing a debacle in the last year’s assembly elections. With the blessings of KCR, the party candidates will be rushing into the election campaigning everywhere. Some of the party candidates, who have already been announced are touring their respective parliamentary constituencies and reaching out to the people.

The party’s top leaders and public representatives are gearing up to carry out an extensive election campaigning in all parliamentary constituencies and gain popularity of the people. KCR is likely to step in soon to speed up the election drive.

With the State-wide tours, he will rejuvenate the party ranks as well as the people and garner public support for the victory of the BRS candidates. The BRS party Lok Sabha candidates are: Khammam – Nama Nageswara Rao (OC); Mahabubabad (ST) Maloth Kavitha; Karimnagar – Boinipalli Vinod Kumar (OC); Peddapalli (SC) – Koppula Easwar; Mahabubnagar – Manne Srinivas Reddy (OC); Chevella – Kasani Gnaneshwar (BC); Warangal (SC) – Dr Kadiyam Kavya; Nizamabad – BajiReddy Govardhan (BC); Zaheerabad – Gali Anil Kumar (BC); Adilabad (ST) – Atram Sakku (Adivasi); Malkajgiri – Ragidi Lakshma Reddy (OC); Medak – P. Venkatrami Reddy (OC); Nagarkurnool (SC) – R.S. Praveen Kumar; Secunderabad – Theegulla Padmarao Goud (BC); Bhuvanagiri – Kama Mallesh (BC); Nalgonda – Kancharla Krishna Reddy (OC) and Hyderabad – Gaddam Srinivas Yadav (BC).

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Back to top button