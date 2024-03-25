KCR announces candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha seats

Hyderabad: The Opposition BRS party has announced its candidates for all the 17 MP seats it will contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The process of selection of the candidates has been completed with the announcement of Hyderabad MP seat candidate.

To this end, the BRS chief KCR has won the trust of the Bahujans by maintaining a social balance in the selection of candidates. By selecting leaders, who have the strength of the people, he has created a situation where the chances of victory of the party are better than the rival parties. It is noteworthy that there is a belief in the announcement of the list by KCR.

The party is gearing up to win the upcoming parliamentary elections after facing a debacle in the last year’s assembly elections. With the blessings of KCR, the party candidates will be rushing into the election campaigning everywhere. Some of the party candidates, who have already been announced are touring their respective parliamentary constituencies and reaching out to the people.

The party’s top leaders and public representatives are gearing up to carry out an extensive election campaigning in all parliamentary constituencies and gain popularity of the people. KCR is likely to step in soon to speed up the election drive.

With the State-wide tours, he will rejuvenate the party ranks as well as the people and garner public support for the victory of the BRS candidates. The BRS party Lok Sabha candidates are: Khammam – Nama Nageswara Rao (OC); Mahabubabad (ST) Maloth Kavitha; Karimnagar – Boinipalli Vinod Kumar (OC); Peddapalli (SC) – Koppula Easwar; Mahabubnagar – Manne Srinivas Reddy (OC); Chevella – Kasani Gnaneshwar (BC); Warangal (SC) – Dr Kadiyam Kavya; Nizamabad – BajiReddy Govardhan (BC); Zaheerabad – Gali Anil Kumar (BC); Adilabad (ST) – Atram Sakku (Adivasi); Malkajgiri – Ragidi Lakshma Reddy (OC); Medak – P. Venkatrami Reddy (OC); Nagarkurnool (SC) – R.S. Praveen Kumar; Secunderabad – Theegulla Padmarao Goud (BC); Bhuvanagiri – Kama Mallesh (BC); Nalgonda – Kancharla Krishna Reddy (OC) and Hyderabad – Gaddam Srinivas Yadav (BC).