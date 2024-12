Kejriwal accuses Centre of failing to ensure women’s safety, BJP hits back

New Delhi: AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP-led Centre of failing in its responsibility to ensure women’s safety and maintain law and order in the national capital.

Addressing a ‘Mahila Adalat’ event at Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal claimed that unlike the BJP which does not treat women’s safety as a priority, his government has fulfilled all its promises.

“Ten years ago, you gave me the responsibility to improve schools, hospitals, and water supply in Delhi, and I have done my work. But you gave the responsibility of security to BJP and Amit Shah, who has failed,” Kejriwal said.

“Delhi’s women are not a vote bank for me; I see them as my sisters and mothers. I have done everything within my power to ensure their safety. Before AAP came to power, there were no CCTV cameras in the city. We installed CCTV cameras and appointed bus marshals to enhance people’s security,” Kejriwal added.

Responding to Kejriwal’s allegations, the BJP took a swipe at AAP, saying the party should first act on its MP Swati Maliwal’s complaint of alleged harassment by Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar.

The BJP also critised AAP for inviting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the ‘Mahila Adalat’, alleging that his father, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, once defended those who commit crimes against woman.

“Arvind Kejriwal, who established women’s courts, should have delivered justice to Swati Maliwal by expelling Bibhav Kumar. Also, inviting Akhilesh Yadav for the ‘Nirbhaya Day’ programme is an insult to her memory.

“Kejriwal seems to have forgotten that Akhilesh Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav once defended boys who commit crimes against women, saying ‘boys make mistakes’. Does Kejriwal have the courage to ask Akhilesh Yadav to apologise to the country’s women for his father’s comments,” the BJP asked in a statement.

The ‘Mahila Adalat’, held on the 12th anniversary of the 2012 Delhi gang rape that led to stricter anti-rape laws in the country, saw hundreds of women raising slogans like “Nirbhaya Amar Rahe” and “Mahila Shakti Zindabad”.

Survivors of sexual assault shared their harrowing experiences at the event, with several breaking down while addressing the crowd.

A short video highlighting crimes against women modelled after the television programme “Aap Ki Adalat” was screened on the occasion, which accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of inaction on women’s safety.

Coming ahead of next year’s Assembly elections in Delhi, the event was attended by INDIA bloc ally Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, among others.