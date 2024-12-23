Kejriwal launches door-to-door registration for Mahila Samman Yojana & Sanjeevani Yojana

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, in the presence of Chief Minister Atishi, on Monday, began door-to-door registration for women and elderly citizens under the Delhi government’s two financial aid schemes, ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ and ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’.

Under the Chief Minister’s Mahila Samman Yojana, every woman in Delhi is entitled to receive Rs 2100 every month, and under the Sanjeevani Yojana, people aged above 60 years will be provided free treatment at all Delhi hospitals.

In a social media post on X, Kejriwal tweeted, “Today, I started the registration of Mahila Samman Yojana along with Atishi ji by registering some women myself at the New Delhi Legislative Assembly. I will launch Sanjeevani Yojana at Jangpura Legislative Assembly at 4 pm.”

He also urged the women of the national capital to ensure their names are included in the voter list to avail of the Rs 2100 monthly benefit under the Mahila Samman Yojana.

Also Read: Kejriwal announces doorstep registration for women, elderly welfare schemes starting tomorrow

Sharing an incident where a woman reported that her vote had been cancelled, Kejriwal said, “Today, when we went to start the registration for ‘Mahila Samman Yojana,’ a sister told me that someone had got her vote cancelled. We will get her vote reinstated. But I want to tell all my mothers and sisters of Delhi that you should all check your vote. It is necessary to have your name in the voter list to receive Rs 2100 every month,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi tweeted, “A new era of women empowerment is beginning with the registration of ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ in Delhi. Today, I registered the initial beneficiaries of this scheme with Arvind Kejriwal.”

“Now, our sisters and daughters in Delhi will not have to depend on anyone for their small expenses because, with this scheme of Arvind Kejriwal ji, Rs 2100 will be credited to their accounts every month,” she added.