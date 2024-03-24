Kejriwal Signs Water Tanker Deployment Order from Jail Amid BJP’s Demand for Resignation

Delhi: In an unprecedented move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has signed his first order from prison, where he is currently detained by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the erstwhile excise policy.

The order, directed to Delhi Water Minister Atishi, mandates the deployment of water tankers in sufficient quantity to alleviate any shortage in the national capital. This historic development marks the first instance of a sitting chief minister issuing an order from behind bars in the independent history of India.

Addressing the press, Atishi expressed profound emotions upon receiving the directive from the incarcerated chief minister, highlighting Kejriwal’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Delhi residents despite his confinement.

Atishi lauded Kejriwal’s dedication, emphasizing his continuous oversight of ongoing development projects across various departments. Despite being under the custody of the central government, Kejriwal’s proactive approach towards addressing critical issues such as water and sewage problems reflects his steadfast resolve to serve the people of Delhi.

The order’s issuance has reignited the debate on whether a chief minister can effectively discharge duties from prison. While Kejriwal’s party has affirmed his intent to continue governing from jail, the BJP has vehemently criticized this decision, with MP Manoj Tiwari asserting that “gangs, and not governments, are run from inside the prison,” while demanding Kejriwal’s resignation.

As political tensions escalate, Kejriwal’s directive from Tihar Jail underscores the unique circumstances surrounding governance in Delhi and the ongoing power struggle between political adversaries.