Kerala Assembly in Turmoil as LoP V.D. Satheesan Loses Temper Amid Heated Debate

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed high drama on Tuesday as Leader of Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan lost his temper during a heated session.

The uproar unfolded after opposition MLA Anup Jacob sought leave for an adjournment motion concerning the alleged abduction and assault of CPI-M councilor Kala Raju in Koothattukulam municipality last week.

Allegations of Abduction and Assault

Anup Jacob launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing his government of failing to ensure women’s safety.

Jacob alleged that CPI-M workers abducted Kala Raju, tore her saree, and forcibly took her away in a car. He criticized the police for their inaction, claiming they were mere spectators during the incident.

Jacob also challenged Vijayan’s repeated assertions about Kerala being a safe state for women, asking, “Is this the safety net you boast of?”

Satheesan’s Outburst in Assembly

The session escalated when treasury bench members repeatedly interrupted Satheesan during his address. Speaker A.N. Shamseer expressed his inability to maintain order, prompting Satheesan to lose his composure. In frustration, the LoP threw his papers and accused the Speaker of being complicit by failing to ensure a fair debate.

Opposition legislators stormed the well of the House, shouting slogans against the government’s alleged mishandling of the police. However, these disruptions were not broadcast, as the Kerala Assembly TV muted segments showcasing protests — a practice now routinely followed during legislative disturbances.

The Controversial Abduction Case

Kala Raju’s alleged abduction stems from her public dissent against her party, CPI-M, and her indication to vote against party directives in a municipal decision. According to reports, CPI-M workers forcibly took Raju away while she attempted to participate in the voting process.

Public outrage against the CPI-M has been growing, with critics accusing the party of suppressing dissent through intimidation.

While four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, Anup Jacob claimed that key perpetrators, including senior CPI-M leaders, have not been held accountable. He further alleged that the arrested individuals were habitual offenders often deployed by the CPI-M for such acts.

Reactions from CPI-M Leadership

CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan dismissed the allegations, accusing the opposition Congress-led UDF of staging the abduction to malign the party. Govindan displayed visible irritation when questioned by the media, further fueling controversy.

Kala Raju’s Statement and Legal Developments

Kala Raju has publicly stated that her modesty was outraged during the incident. She expressed disappointment over the lack of action against the key culprits and called for justice. Meanwhile, the police have also registered cases against Anup Jacob and UDF workers for protesting outside the Koothattukulam police station.

Public Sentiment and Political Implications

The incident has sparked widespread public backlash, with many questioning the CPI-M’s commitment to women’s safety and democratic values. The Kerala government is under increasing pressure to ensure justice for Kala Raju and address allegations of political intimidation.

As tensions continue to rise, the incident has cast a shadow over the state’s political climate, with both the ruling CPI-M and the opposition UDF trading accusations in what has become a deeply polarized debate.