Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Convoy Escapes Major Accident

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: A near-tragic incident occurred involving the convoy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Vamanapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, when a scooter driver suddenly veered to the right, forcing the CM’s convoy to brake abruptly.

The sudden maneuver led to a collision among several escort vehicles following the Chief Minister’s convoy, resulting in significant damage to five escort vehicles.

Fortunately, Chief Minister Vijayan emerged unscathed from the incident, allowing those present to breathe a sigh of relief.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to ensure the safety of VIP convoys in the future.