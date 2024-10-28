South India

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Convoy Escapes Major Accident

The sudden maneuver led to a collision among several escort vehicles following the Chief Minister’s convoy, resulting in significant damage to five escort vehicles.

Mohammed Yousuf28 October 2024 - 20:27
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: A near-tragic incident occurred involving the convoy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Vamanapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, when a scooter driver suddenly veered to the right, forcing the CM’s convoy to brake abruptly.

Fortunately, Chief Minister Vijayan emerged unscathed from the incident, allowing those present to breathe a sigh of relief.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to ensure the safety of VIP convoys in the future.

