‘Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath’: Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi’s Next Announced

Mumbai: Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi have joined forces for the much-anticipated biopic, Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath. While rumors about the film have been circulating for some time, the makers have now officially confirmed the project.

A Historical Drama Paying Tribute to Unsung Warriors

The film, set in the 14th century, is a historical drama that pays tribute to the unsung warriors who valiantly defended the famous Somnath temple. The plot focuses on Veer Hamirji Gohil and his warriors, who fought for ten days to protect the temple from invaders. Despite their bravery, Veer Hamirji was ultimately martyred during the siege.

Star Cast and Characters

Sooraj Pancholi has been cast in the lead role as Veer Hamirji Gohil, while Vivek Oberoi will play the antagonist. Oberoi will portray the head soldier of the Tughlaq dynasty, who seeks to loot the temple and convert Hindus into Muslims. Suniel Shetty’s character will assist in saving the temple alongside Veer Hamirji.

Intense Preparation for the Role

In preparation for his role, Sooraj Pancholi has undergone intense training in sword fighting and horse riding to bring authenticity to his character. Reports also suggest that Pancholi gave up non-vegetarian food as part of his dedication to the role, given the connection of the story to the Somnath temple.

Action-Packed Sequences and Grand Set Design

Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath will feature high-octane action sequences, with the film shot on grand sets that recreate palaces to bring depth and grandeur to the historical story.

Direction and Production

The film has been directed by Prince Dhiman, known for his work on Konman and Forever Whim. Kanu Chauhan is financing the movie under the banner of Chauhan Studios.

A First-Time Collaboration

This will mark the first time that Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi share the screen together. In addition to the three lead actors, the movie will also feature Akanksha Sharma in a significant role.

Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath is shaping up to be a grand cinematic experience, celebrating bravery, history, and sacrifice.