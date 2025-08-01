Kharge, Priyanka, other opposition leaders protest against SIR

India

Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, protested in the Parliament House complex for the ninth consecutive day on Friday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum1 August 2025 - 12:04
Ahead of the day’s proceedings in Parliament, Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DMK’s TR Baalu and A Raja, as well as other opposition MPs raised slogans and protested against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

There was a huge banner in front of them which read ‘SIR- Loktantra Pe Vaar’ as they lined up near the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the ninth consecutive day.

With ‘Stop SIR’ placards along with posters, alleging collusion between EC and the government, in hand, several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, and Left parties, among others, participated in the protest and raised slogans.

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC’s exercise was aimed at “disenfranchising voters” in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

Photo of Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum specializes in national, international, and real estate Content Writing. Known for her investigative skills and attention to detail, she has authored impactful reports on real estate trends and global socio-political issues, contributing to reputed national dailies.
